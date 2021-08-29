Carnival for kids held in Lackawanna County

This was the eighth year for the Carnival for Kids.

In Lackawanna County, the 8th Annual Children's Advocacy Center Carnival for Kids was held at McDade Park in Scranton.

The carnival includes all the staples: lots of food, bounce houses, horse rides, characters, and plenty of games.

The fundraiser definitely has the kids' seal of approval.

"It's great because there's lots of games. I like the horses because the little one goes 'neigh!'" said Luna Esty of Taylor.

"We serve ages infant to 18, when there's a situation, where there's an allegation of abuse or neglect, we're the place that kids come to for forensic interviews, medical exams. We couldn't do it without community support, so we're really grateful," said Jennifer Aglialoro with the Children's Advocacy Center.