Carnival for Kids held at McDade Park

The Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania hosted their 9th Annual Carnival for Kids at McDade Park in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania hosted the event that aims to provide children with a fun and exciting outing while helping raise funds for the non-profit.

Local restaurants and businesses brought food and entertainment.

The carnival was free to enter and featured crafts, magicians, live performances, pony rides, a petting zoo, and inflatable slides.

"Aw man this is awesome it's amazing for the kids it's nice for them to get out, especially with everything like with COVID they had them all locked away it's amazing," said Carmen Candelario, Scranton.

By bringing the community together through the carnival, the CAC hopes to raise awareness about child abuse in northeastern Pennsylvania.