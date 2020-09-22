Carnival canceled, fire company still fundraising

DALTON, Pa. — A fire company in Lackawanna County had to cancel its five-day carnival this year because of the pandemic.
So, a chicken dinner held Saturday at the Dalton Carnival Grounds was an especially important fundraiser.
Nearly 20 businesses pitched in to sponsor the event.
"We've actually had it for 97 years, this would have been our 98th carnival, and we had to cancel it. So it was disappointing to all of us this year after that long, but hopefully next year we'll be back," said Justin Sturdevant, the Dalton Fire Company President.
The fire company sold all 400 dinners within a few hours at the event in Lackawanna County.