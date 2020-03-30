Caring for seniors during outbreak

Some senior centers in Lackawanna County have come up with a way to safely check in on their clients while also making sure they're well-fed.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a reunion along Jackson Street in Scranton, not in the way anyone wanted but it was definitely needed for the people on both sides of the table.

COVID-19 has closed the West Side Active Older Adult Center for the time being, but during the outbreak, clients are invited back each Monday.

"Just to get out of the apartment, and talk to people," said Chuck Weber.

The clients can pick up seven frozen meals that will get them through the week.

The staff says it keeps seniors from having to make trips to the grocery store where they could pick up the virus, and as a precaution, seniors picking up meals here were asked to keep at least six feet apart.

Though brief and distanced, the staff says these interactions allow them to check in on the seniors they would normally see every day.

"I have to honestly say, this generation is tough, so they are appreciative of the meals. Sometimes we'll put in there some games, like word searches, and we also give them any type of important information that they need to be aware of in case they don't catch the news," said Laurie Fleming, United Neighborhood Centers.

United Neighborhood Centers will give out thousands of meals each week from three of its senior centers in Lackawanna County.

"That's very generous of them, they're very kind and understanding. And these people deserve a lot of credit."

It'll tide everyone over until they can be together again.