New program helps kids stay healthy through pandemic and beyond

Doctors in one part of Lackawanna County have launched a new program to help kids stay healthy through a pandemic and beyond.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It’s all about helping kids be their best, mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Dr. Debra Georgetti of Pediatrics of Northeastern Pennsylvania, based in Dickson City, said it is a program that is near and dear to her heart.

“I’ve been in practice for 23 years, and this is something I’ve wanted to do for quite some time. We talk about nutrition, sleep, mental health. Growth is a big part of pediatrics.”

Dr. Georgetti helped launch the program recently for kids in her practice.

She hopes to expand it to kids all over the region by starting an afterschool program so kids can learn more from experts about yoga and meditation, eating healthy foods, exercising, and more.

“It’s a rolling six-week program, so we repeat the session every six weeks on a different aspect of wellness.”

Grant money helps to pay for the program.

Dr. Georgetti says so far, this has been a big success. She is happy it is taking off and hopes to get more and more kids involved in the future.

“I would like to see it repeat as many times as we can in the context of this grant, and then if it’s successful, looking for additional funding to carry it forward permanently. That’s my hope.”