Officials: Careless smoking cause of deadly Scranton fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire officials say careless smoking is responsible for the fire that claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman in Lackawanna County.



Flames broke out at the home along Mulberry Street in Scranton on August 28th.



76-year-old Judith Hadley died in the fire.



Another person was taken to the hospital and a police officer was treated for smoke inhalation after the fire in Scranton.