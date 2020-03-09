x
Officials: Careless smoking cause of deadly Scranton fire

A 76-year-old woman died after the fire along Mulberry Street last month.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire officials say careless smoking is responsible for the fire that claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out at the home along Mulberry Street in Scranton on August 28th.

76-year-old Judith Hadley died in the fire.

Another person was taken to the hospital and a police officer was treated for smoke inhalation after the fire in Scranton.