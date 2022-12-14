Learning about local news in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County got an inside look at working in news Wednesday.
Newswatch 16's own Ally Gallo and Jack Culkin stopped by Dunmore High School Wednesday for a career fair.
40 companies from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania took part in the 10th annual fair.
Jack and ally talked about being a news reporter and a meteorologist.
Students got to ask questions all about their careers and how Jack and Ally got their start.
"It is really important to be exposed and educated to what you want to do at some point in your life. I believe we're really fortunate to have this great experience and all these great people come out to help us. It can be really confusing and tough to know what you want to do at some point in your life," said Jaqueline Kelly, junior.
The question that students asked the most: Will they have school tomorrow?
