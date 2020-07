Teen told mother he was going swimming and never returned.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — UPDATE:

The teen as since been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A teenager has gone missing in Lackawanna County.

Carbondale police say 15-year-old Mariano Ferguson told his mother that he was going swimming in the area of the YMCA community park near John Street Monday afternoon.

He has not returned home.

The teen was last seen riding a green and black bicycle.