Tyler Hall is accused of punching the woman in the head, face, and stomach. Police say he also ripped her bra off and choked her with it.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police arrested a man after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend Thursday morning in Lackawanna County.

Tyler Hall, 21, of Carbondale, is accused of punching the woman—who is 8 months pregnant—in the head, face, and stomach. Police say he also ripped her bra off and choked her with it.

The woman was able to run to a neighbor's for help. That person drove her to the police station.