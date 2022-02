Firefighters believe the fire on Monday got its start from a wood stove.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Crews were called out to fight a fire in a home in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out around 8:15 a.m. Monday in a second-floor room on Wyoming Street in Carbondale.

Firefighters believe a wood stove is to blame.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping two residents after the fire.