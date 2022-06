The market provides fresh produce, honey, and even plants.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The Carbondale Farmers Market has moved outside for the summer.

Vendors at the market accept SNAP benefits and eligible customers get an extra $20 in produce per week.

The Carbondale Farmers Market runs every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Pioneer City.