Carbondale church completes renovations

It took two years of fundraising and over a thousand donors to renovate the church.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — After several years of planning and fundraising.

One church in Lackawanna County is back and better than ever.

The Saint Rose of Lima Church in Carbondale recently underwent large-scale renovations.

Including its steeple.

Monday, parishioners celebrated the new look in conjunction with Saint Rose of Lima's feast day.

"I guess for so long we come used to look at it as deteriorating and now it really gives Carbondale a really good image as well as highlighting the church," said Bob Gillott, Carbondale.