Two dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the place along Main Street in Fell Township around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 that two women died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that if not properly ventilated could become dangerous and in some cases, lethal.

Investigators believe the natural gas heater at the home ran out of water, causing their deaths.

A man was also taken to the hospital for treatment, there's no word on his condition.