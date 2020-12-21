x
Carbon monoxide death under investigation in Lackawanna County

The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning.
According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, a 48-year-old male resident of Blakely died Monday morning after being overcome by Carbon Monoxide gas.

Peter Gentile, Sr. passed away at a nearby hospital.

Gentile lived at the Bodnick Street Apartment building.

Officials say several residents of the apartment building became ill from Carbon Monoxide as well.

It is believed that a heating system malfunction led to the emissions of the deadly gas.

Blakely's police department and fire department are investigating. 