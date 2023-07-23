Car wash fundraiser benefits fire company in Lackawanna County

A car wash fundraiser in Lackawanna County aimed to help a fire company get equipment upgrades.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — For the fourth year, folks pulled into Berger's Furniture along Main Street in Dickson City.

Proceeds will go towards upgrading equipment at Eagle Hose Company #1.

The chief tells us they ordered a new engine all the way back in December, but it will take at least two years to get it.

"With the advances of technology in equipment, it's very hard to keep up with purchasing. The dollars only go so far," said Fire Chief Rich Chowanec, Eagle Hose Company No. 1.

Berger's Furniture matched up to $500 Sunday for the Eagle Hose Company.