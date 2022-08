Police are looking for two people involved in a car theft in Scranton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are looking for two men who stole a vehicle from Grimes Court in Scranton around 9 o'clock Sunday night.

The owner of the car was able to track it to East Locust Street. Officers found it but say two men ran off.

They are still on the run this morning in Scranton.