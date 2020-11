A house is damaged, and a man's in custody after a crash in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The car plowed into the home at the corner of Paul Avenue and Ash Street in Scranton around 1 a.m. on Monday.

It took out a fence before slamming into the back deck.

There were people inside at the time. They are okay.

The driver was also unhurt. Cops found him a few blocks away.