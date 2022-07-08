Car show to benefit St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton

This marks the 8th year for the car show benefitting the monastery in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Car enthusiasts came out to benefit a church on Sunday in Scranton.

Gear-heads flocked to the car show at St. Ann's Basilica Monastery on St. Ann's Street in the city.

The fundraiser for the church included barbecue, music, vendors, raffles, face painting, instant bingo, and more.

Last year more than 200 cars came out for the event, and organizers expected to see the same amount this year.

"We couldn't do this without all of our fans who bring their show cars. I mean, we'd be nothing without them. And they're great people. They're generous. They're kind. They're giving, and they're proud of what they've accomplished over the years," said Bill Tonti, organizer.

