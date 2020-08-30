Since many schools have opted for virtual learning, the LRJ Foundation has adapted to do online classroom takeovers to promote mental health awareness.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hundreds came out Saturday in Scranton for the 4th Annual Cody's Car Show for Community Care at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

The car show is put on by the friends and family of Cody Wood and the LRJ Foundation.

Besides checking out the cool rides, there was also food, raffles, and entertainment.

The LRJ Foundation has school-based programs for mental wellness and provides suicide prevention educational programs.

Since many schools have opted for virtual learning, the foundation has adapted to do online classroom takeovers to promote mental health awareness.

"Minute little segments that we can come into your zoom sessions that your teachers are doing and we can still provide the services that we always provided and still have the impact on mental health and wellness," said Karla Rusei, Co-founder.