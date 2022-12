The car show was held at the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown Saturday evening.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars of all kinds were at the Steamtown Parking Garage in Scranton Saturday.

The car show benefitted Toys for Tots.

Participants brought a new, unwrapped toy to enter, and there was a big turnout in the Electric City for the event.

Several people showed up to browse the unique cars Saturday evening in Scranton.