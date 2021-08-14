Car show held in Scranton raises money for mental wellness, suicide prevention

The LRJ Foundation has school-based programs for mental wellness and provides suicide prevention educational programs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Car enthusiasts came out Saturday in Scranton for the 5th Annual Cody's Car Show for Community Care.

The car show at the Marketplace at Steamtown is organized by friends and family of Cody Wood and the LRJ Foundation.

The LRJ Foundation has school-based programs for mental wellness and provides suicide prevention educational programs.

"I mean, the love and support from everyone here is so heartfelt and so touching and has made such an impact. We don't have the mental health awareness and education in the schools as to what to look for, and that's what's so impactful with LRJ," said Nori Price, Cody's mom.