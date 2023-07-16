Car show benefits nonprofits in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — A car show to benefit charities and nonprofits took place in Lackawanna County.
It was the Scranton Regional AACA 52nd annual Collector Car Show.
The car show and flea market took place at Abington Executive Park in South Abington Township, near Clarks Summit.
Around 150 cars showed up.
Organizers say the event is a great way to see something new.
"The thing about our show, too, is you see marks you haven't seen in a long time, or you might have never seen a lot of them went out in the 30s during the Depression. We have Packards, DeSotos, marks you're familiar with, like Cadillacs and Fords. We have Model As here. We actually have a 16-cylinder Marmon, they went out in the 30s also," said Neil Horvick-Scranton Region AACA.
The event benefits Allied Services, Operation Troop Appreciation, and Alex's Lemonade Stand.
