Car show benefits accessible playground in Scranton

All the money raised will benefit the planned accessible Butterfly Playground at the park in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser in Lackawanna County was all about making sure every kid has the opportunity to play.

Villa Capri Cruisers Car Club hosted a car show at Nay Aug Park.

For $5 apiece, gear heads could show off their rides.

"There's everything from new cars to very old cars. There's a '25 T Bucket sitting over there. There's brand new corvettes here, everything in between. Foreign cars, local cars," said David Thomas with Villa Capri Cruisers.