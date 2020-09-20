Car show for Camp Freedom

Checking out antique cars in part of Lackawanna County to raise money for a nonprofit that helps disabled vets and first responders.

The event was held at Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.

Camp Freedom, based in Carbondale, offers outdoor adventures for people with disabilities, especially vets, first responders, and Gold Star families.

"Its a once in a lifetime opportunity for them. We actually are saving lives by giving them the opportunities that they're looking for. We're giving them the opportunity to be safe and enjoy the outdoors," said Linda Oliveri, Camp Freedom Program Coordinator.