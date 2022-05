The car also struck the home's gas meter.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After crashing into a home in Scranton, a driver was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of Ash Street and Roche Court.

There's no word on the driver's condition.