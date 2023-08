The wreck happened Tuesday morning on North Main Avenue.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car slammed into part of a home in Scranton on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Spring Street.

Officials say the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the porch of the home.

There is no word on the driver's condition.