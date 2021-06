The crash happened around 4 p.m.

A car smashed into a restaurant in Lackawanna County on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the wreck happened around 4 p.m. at FuDa Sushi, Hibachi, and Chinese Restaurant in Covington Township, near Moscow.

The car plowed into the doors of the place along the Daleville Highway.

The restaurant is still open for business, but take-out only.