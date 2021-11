The crash happened around 7:30pm Wednesday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A road in Scranton was closed for more than an hour after a crash that ended with an suv crashing into a porch.

The crash happened on North Main Avenue in Scranton.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and an ambulance was on the scene.

There's no word yet on the injuries or cause of the crash, in Scranton.