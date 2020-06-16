Car crashes into pizza place in Lackawanna County

The driver and one person inside the shop were taken to the hospital to be treated.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car came crashing into a pizza place in Lackawanna County.

According to firefighters, the woman driving the car hit several other vehicles in the Cangiano's parking lot in Dickson City, made a U-turn and then went straight through the window of the restaurant.

Heather Owens was seated outside right in front of the window just moments before the car came crashing in.

"At first we were sitting at a table waiting for our food and went up to the counter not a minute later, we heard an explosion and as we turned around a car just came. All we saw was glass everything just flying around and the car just coming at us, Owens said.

"We had three customers inside picking up food. Luckily, two of them were okay. The other lady was sent to the hospital with cuts on her arms," Cangiano's owner Joe Kotowski said.

The driver was also taken to the hospital.

Owens said the woman still had her foot on the gas pedal, even after the crash.

"As she's in there, she starts stepping on the gas, revving the engine, so the whole place filled up with smoke and we could not see where we were going at all," Owens said.

It's not clear what led the woman to lose control of her vehicle.