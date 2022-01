The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crashed into a home in Scranton early Sunday morning.

The van slammed into the porch of a house on Alder Street around 5:30 a.m.

When police arrived, there were was no one in the car.

Nobody inside the home was hurt, and a housing inspector is expected to check out the damage to the home.