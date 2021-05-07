Car crashes into building in Dunmore

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Monday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car crashed into a pharmacy in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 found workers cleaning up broken glass after a vehicle hit the storefront of the Dunmore Drug Store on North Blakely Street in Dunmore around 8 p.m.

Police say the man had some type of medical issue and his foot slipped off the brake. The man was then taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officers remained on the scene to make sure the windows were boarded up due to prescription drugs inside.