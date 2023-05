Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. Monday along I-81 near Exit 191 in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car fire on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County caused a traffic backup early Monday evening.

The minivan was fully engulfed in flames on I-81 South near Exit 191 around 5:30 p.m. Troopers say the vehicle overheated, causing the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

No one was hurt after the fire in Scranton.