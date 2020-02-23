Car barrels into Covington Township building

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews said a vehicle crashed into Eagle Lake Realty just after 1 p.m. along Drinker Turnpike in Covington Township.
The car was almost entirely inside the building.
The driver was taken to the hospital; there's no word on his condition.
Employees say they heard a loud noise and immediately ran outside.
"We just ran right out the door. As we came walking around the building, we were looking up at it like what was that? Trying to figure out what it was so I came walking around the side and there was a car just right through the basement," Kenneth Maconeghy said.
There's no word on what caused the crash.