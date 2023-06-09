x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

'Capouse Corner' unveiled in Scranton

Members of Leadership Lackawanna and United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA gathered in Scranton Friday for a ribbon cutting of the new community green space.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — A project all about turning empty spaces into something the entire community can enjoy is underway in Lackawanna County.

Leadership Lackawanna and United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA unveiled the first spot Friday; a new green space along Capouse Avenue in Scranton.

"So there's a shortness of green space in the community and one of the things that we heard from many people through the process is that they wanted more green space, more places for kids to be, more places to spend time outside," said Chrissy Manuel, United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA.

Organizers say the green space is just one of the five projects planned for this year.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Pie for the principal

Before You Leave, Check This Out