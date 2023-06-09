'Capouse Corner' unveiled in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A project all about turning empty spaces into something the entire community can enjoy is underway in Lackawanna County.
Leadership Lackawanna and United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA unveiled the first spot Friday; a new green space along Capouse Avenue in Scranton.
"So there's a shortness of green space in the community and one of the things that we heard from many people through the process is that they wanted more green space, more places for kids to be, more places to spend time outside," said Chrissy Manuel, United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA.
Organizers say the green space is just one of the five projects planned for this year.
