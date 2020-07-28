Performing arts academy gets creative, offers cyber school campus

As school districts in our area continue to figure out what school will look like for the fall, a local theater in Scranton is giving families another school option.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Creative and Performing Arts Academy of NEPA (CAPAA), located in Ritz Building in Scranton, is gearing up to launch a cyber campus for students this school year. Students would have to be enrolled in any of the district's cyber schools or an accredited state cyber school.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., students will complete lessons under the supervisor and guidance from in-person academic coaches.

"We are a community resource," Michael Melcher said. We are here you know to support the community, and right now, it's crystal clear that some parents need some help in getting back, getting their kids started again, on getting themselves started again.

CaPAA's cyber campus is tuition-based and for grades 3 through 12. Spots are limited to 40 kids for the school year.

Parents who were able to secure a spot for their child say it gives them peace of mind.

"She's being provided on-site tutors. She's going to be provided direction. She going to have opportunity to have activities, but it's all going to be in a safe environment. And that is so important right now," said parent Carole Manson.

Educators at CaPAA tell Newswatch 16 that while normal seems far away these days, being able to provide a stable and sanitary environment for children will help them succeed.