Dickson City restaurant owner still in shock after car crashed through wall

The significant damage to Cangiano's comes as a big blow as the restaurant was just getting back in business

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The owner of Cangiano's says he's still in shock after what happened Monday afternoon. They were just starting to get back to normal and allowing customers to eat outside. What came next could've been much worse for those at the restaurant.

"It was like a bomb went off. There was glass flying everywhere. I didn't know what happened at first, it was, it was literally like a bomb. It was like the Kool Aid man came through the door. I've only seen it on TV. Never thought it would happen to me," said Joe Kotowski, owner of Cangiano's

The damage is now covered by boarded-up walls and windows inside, glass and bricks lie on the ground. The dust may have settled, and no one was seriously hurt, but at the time it did not feel that way for those inside, including Heather Owens.

"I just turned around and said I'm dead because I didn't think she was stopping. We had nowhere to go," said Owens.

"If I could have stopped her from doing it, it would have been great, but you know you can't do it. It's an accident. That's why they're accidents," continued Kotowski.

Cangiano's had just started to recover when Lackawanna County moved to the yellow phase and outdoor dining was allowed last Friday. Now Kotowski says this is a new setback for the business.

"We're just going to try our best and as soon as we can. I mean I got my insurance guys here already. I'm going to just I got a cleaning crew coming in, cleaned it up, and start rebuilding as soon as possible."

The damage has been done and while it may be significant, the outcome could have been much worse.