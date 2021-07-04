Campground proposed for Scranton mountainside

The proposed project would be on one of the most remote parts of the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Skycam 16 is the best way to view this stretch of rugged and remote terrain on the West Mountain in Scranton.

The owner of 200 acres there has plans to turn it into a campground that might not be as rugged or remote as you think. Playing off a trend called "glamping," the owner wants to build an elevated campground with 80 campsites and 10 cabins.

The property borders Lahey Family Fun Park in South Abington Township.

"I think this is perfect, you know, there's not many places you can camp, or 'glamp' I guess, in the area. I think this will tie the Morgan Highway all together, especially what we offer here," said Erin Kane at Lahey Family Fun Park.

Only a few people live off the Morgan Highway in Scranton.

Barbara Kobesky is one of them, and she and her neighbors have concerns about the project. The property is near Scranton's former landfill, and it's also home to a lot of wildlife.

"I don't like a lot of traffic in here," Kobesky said. "I think it's a great idea, but again, I don't think it's the right place. It needs to be really cleaned up, up there."