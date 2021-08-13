Camp in Lackawanna County helping young people deal with grief

There's a camp in our area that's helping young hearts heal. Newswatch 16's Kerry Kearns takes us to the unique place in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some hearts are on the mend on Montage Mountain in Scranton.

More than 20 children are taking part in Camp Healing Hearts, a week-long grief camp hosted by Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

The camp teaches children coping skills that they can use to deal with a loss.

"The kids partnered with local artists who helped them. We did painting, we did cooking, we did cupcake decorating, yoga, dance, music," said Jennifer Seechock, the director of counseling services for Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Several kids here have lost a parent, a sibling, a grandparent, or more than one family member. On this day, they learned a dance.

"Every year, we utilize the song 'Hallelujah,' and the kids have red hearts where they write a word that describes the loved ones that they lost, and during the song, they hold it up."

This helps them incorporate memories of their loved ones while experiencing movement and music.

"It's so wonderful to see these students light up, to give them an outlet where they can be happy and process their grief in a really constructive way," said Lauren Smith, who is teaching students to cope through the arts.

"It means a lot to me," said camper Peyton Lutkowski.

"You learn about some stuff, about people you lost, the ones that you lost, and they make you feel better," added camper Liam Evans.

Lucas Powell lost his dad, and he's been coming to Camp Healing Hearts for four years. He said it's helped him a lot.

"More coping skills, new songs," he said.