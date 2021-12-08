Camp Create helps kids with special needs express themselves

The annual two-week summer camp focuses on arts and theater as a way for the kids to share their ideas.

WAVERLY, Pa. — Camp Create, a two-week summer camp for kids with special needs, is a mix of fun and learning.

It is the 21st year of the camp at Waverly Community House, and it is a way for the kids to express their ideas through storytelling.

"Each one of these campers is creating a lovely character that they are going to tell us about; they're making costumes for. We'll make sets. These are from last week. We're going to create an original play, using those characters, using these props, using those costumes, and putting it on at the end of the week," explained Camp Create Co-Director Michaela Moore.

The theme of camp this week is monsters, bad guys, and villains, and the kids are really getting into character.

"Frankensteins are really funny because they have beautiful chains," said camper Logan Jenkins, Madison Township.

David Gabello is a werewolf robot and he says werewolves are cute and robots are cool.

"This is my hand, my watch on it, and you can spray person repellent," said the third grader from Scott Township, as he showed Newswatch 16 what he made.

David's person repellent is actually just a little science experiment, one of the many activities the kids are doing at camp this week.

"My favorite part about coming to this camp is making your own stuff like this beautiful saw," said Daniel Glynn, Scranton.

The camp is kid-directed. The kids get to decide what to do and make.

"I live for this camp. We fundraise all year to make it happen because it means so much to the kids, but it also means so much to us because creating and storytelling is what saves us," Moore explained.