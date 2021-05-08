Busy weekend for plant nurseries

With more people venturing out, nurseries in our area say this Mother's Day is much different from last years.

DUNMORE, Pa. — On the day before Mother's Day, many people were venturing out to get something special for mom.

The owner at Jerry's For All Seasons in Dunmore says this Mother's Day is much different than last year, with many more people shopping and going out in general.

"It was a little scary there, a little rocky, but it's wonderful to have people back. Everybody's happy, everybody's glad to be out, and I think everybody has that little extra money, so they're buying that little extra gift for mom," said Allison Longo with Jerry's.