Busy weekend ahead on Montage Mountain

It's a weekend full of good music and good times, but how about good traffic? Baseball, shopping, movies, and music may lead to a slow-go for drivers.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Preparations are underway for a busy weekend on Montage Mountain as the annual Peach Music Festival returns.

People will begin pouring in on Thursday for this year's Peach Fest.

This year, it falls on a holiday weekend, and it's not the only event happening on the mountain over the next few days.

The music festival brings in hundreds of travelers from all over the area, and more people means more traffic.

"We're going to have our manpower stretched to the limits, but we'll make it just like every other event that comes through Moosic. We'll be fine," said Moosic Police Chief Richard Janesko.

Along with Peach Fest, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are also in town for a weekend series.

"This is always an interesting weekend for certain. We had games during Peach Fest or concerts at Montage over the course of the years. So it's something we are used to. It's something our fans are used to. It's one of those things; you have to work with each other," said Adam Marco, director of communications for the RailRiders.

With the two events overlapping this holiday weekend, Marco is optimistic police have everything under control.

"It'll make traffic heavy, obviously, this weekend, but when it comes to the ballpark, Moosic PD will be on the scene, on the roadways throughout the course of the week."

Signs are posted all along Montage Mountain Road to help ease traffic flow as the festivities begin.

While it's a busy weekend, Chief Janesko stresses that there's no need to rush.

"Why rush, you know? You might get pulled over, get a ticket, ruin your whole weekend. Drive a little, get there early and have fun," the chief advised.

"Other than anticipated heavier traffic, this should be a good weekend for everybody here at Montage Mountain," Marco added.

The Peach Music Festival begins Thursday and runs through Sunday evening.

