Busy day at seafood markets on Christmas Eve as people prepare to celebrate Feast of Seven Fishes

It was so busy at Schiff's seafood market in Scranton, there were people guiding traffic in the parking lot.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The smell of the seasons filled the air as a line of hungry customers waited outside Schiff's seafood market in Scranton on Christmas Eve.

"We're picking up shrimp. We're having the family over for Christmas, and we're going to enjoy Schiff's shrimp," Lenny Petrilli of Jermyn said.

"Some fish, some kielbasi, getting ready for Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Dinner," Kim Burke of Dalton said.

Many people were getting ready for the Feast of Seven Fishes. It's an Italian-American celebration on Christmas Eve with dishes of seafood. It was so busy here that there were several people guiding traffic.

"It's crazy! It's the holidays. Thank God for Jesus, but it's really a crazy day, you know," Petrilli said with a laugh.

"A lot of people going in and out, using the wrong entrances as exits. It's kind of confusing, but it's alright," Burke said.

The seafood market has been open for the past two weeks, but employees said Christmas Eve is one of the busiest days yet.

"This year, it looks like the sales are great. We're having big orders, which is great for us. So, it's enjoyable here," Schiff's employee Allison Regan said.