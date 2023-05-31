'Kitten shower' planned to help overcrowded animal shelter

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison explains what the rescue is doing so people can shower them with help.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Everywhere you look, there are kittens at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug in Scranton. The rescue has 90 kittens so far, along with 50 adult cats.

Katrina Organ volunteers with the rescue and says this has been one of the worst kitten seasons they have seen.

"People finding kittens on their porches, in their garages, and we do have a waitlist going because right now we are just absolutely busting at the seams with kittens," Organ said.

With so many mouths to feed, volunteers come to the rescue twice a day to keep up. The kittens will also be vaccinated and spayed or neutered before they can find homes.

The cost of caring for all these cats adds up.

"$200 to $300 a kitten just in direct supplies when you add up the wet food, dry food, if they have an eye infection."

To help offset some of the costs, the rescue is hosting its third annual "kitten shower" this weekend.

"When people are having babies, they celebrate, and in that celebration, they ask for help because babies are a lot of work, and kittens are really no different."

Some of the supplies needed include food, treats, litter, and cleaning supplies.

"You can see they like to climb and play, so toys, small cat trees are all great."

Volunteers at the rescue say kitten season has only begun and encourage people to do their part to keep the population down.

"Although they're cute, there's way too many of them. It's really important to have a strong trap, neuter, release program if you're feeding cats that live outside," Organ said.

You can purchase and bring supplies to the kitten shower at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and you can apply to adopt a cat or kitten.