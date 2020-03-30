Businesses thank first responders and hospital workers

Two Lackawanna County businesses delivered lunch to hospitals, police departments.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A contracting business in Lackawanna County, currently out of business due to COVID-19, decided to use its free time to thank people who do have to work during this time.

The employees of JNJ Painting and More put in a big lunch order at Joey's Pizzeria in Dunmore on Monday.

But, it wasn't for them. Hundreds of dollars worth of takeout pizzas were headed out to first responders and hospital workers.

"We're out of work right now, so we're trying to use our time as best we can and we figured let's help out the community," said Joe Hinkley, owner of JNJ Painting and More.

When Joey's Pizzeria heard what JNJ's order was for they also threw in some pasta and salads.

"I wanted to help the medical responders and everybody in the hospitals. I also wanted to help the local law enforcement and local corrections officers. Show gratitude for the bravery they're putting up in there," Hinkley added.

With trucks full of pizza and pasta, JNJ's employees made deliveries to all three hospitals in Scranton, the Lackawanna County Prison, plus the Dunmore and Scranton Police Departments.

"We don't have the ability to quarantine, we have to come to work and take care of everyone else. So, when someone just says thank you or shows a little sign of appreciation, it goes a long way," said Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano.

JNJ Painting and Joey's Pizzeria told Newswatch 16 a little lunch for those who can't stay home is the least they can do.