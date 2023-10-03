Businesses ready for St. Patrick's Parade partyers in Scranton

It might get off to a snowy start, but the Scranton St. Patrick's parade is still on, and so are all the celebrations that go along with it.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The giant leprechaun outside Andy Gavin's in Scranton beckons people inside where everyone can be Irish for the day.

Owner Don Surace is ready for one of the biggest days of the year for bars in the city, with hundreds of people coming through the door. His booze is well stocked, and his bagpipers are booked.

"We'll party on from 12 o'clock to 12 o'clock and maybe even later," Surace said.

To soak up all the Guinness that is likely to be consumed, hearty Irish fare is in order.

"We have ham and cabbage, corned beef and cabbage. Our biggest seller is shepherd's pie and corned beef reubens."

As for the snow in the forecast, Surace isn't worried.

"Not one bit. People will walk if they have to, to get here."

Patrick Quinn has played live music at Andy Gavin's for more than three decades with his band, the Hooley Boys. He'll be a customer this weekend, though. He's performing the following weekend as the st. Paddy's train keeps on rolling.

"We're a staple, and we love it. great people, great crowd." Quinn said.

And maybe, just maybe, that crowd will include some people in inflatable leprechaun suits? Either way, Surace is looking forward to a fun day of festivities.

"Just watching all the people enjoy everything. You know, they come in, we put a smile on their face, send them home happy."

The parade begins at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in downtown Scranton.