Businesses feeling effects of forced closures

SCRANTON, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf urged all “non-essential” businesses to close by midnight Monday for the next two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Grocery stores and health care facilities are among the businesses that will stay open.

However, bars, gyms, and bowling alleys come under those guidelines.

The lanes were largely empty at South Side Bowl in Scranton on Monday afternoon.

However, one family got in one last game.

The bowling alley decided to close after the governor’s urged “non-essential” businesses to shut down for the next two weeks.

“Despite the virus, we just wanted to get out and be altogether one more time. I know everything is shutting down for two weeks,” Patrick Delguercio of Scranton said.

Employees at South Side Bowl have been wiping down surfaces and making sure the place is clean for customers.

However, business has been slow at the bowling alley over the past week.

“If people aren't willing to come down and bowl, then there's no point in staying open,” Jason Saunders of South Side Bowl said.

Meanwhile, at Alfredo’s Café and Restaurant, phones were ringing off the hook for deliveries.

Employees said they are getting about 50 percent more orders over the phone than usual.

Governor Wolf urged restaurants and bars to close dine-in options.

However, deliveries and take-out are still allowed.

“You hearing that phone behind me? Yes! We are definitely getting more deliveries lately. Even during our down period today we had no down period so let's see where this goes,” Manager Donya Jackson said.

For people dining in for one last time, restaurant-goers like Vita Flowers and Linda Hofmann enjoyed a last supper of sorts.

“I'm used to coming out every day for lunch and this will be the last time. Midnight tonight we don't eat no more,” Flowers said.

“As far as two weeks, you got to do what you got to do! People need to be safe. People need to be concerned about not just themselves but other people too and be mindful,” Hofmann said.