Lackawanna County businesses team up to help restaurants

About two dozen car dealerships and other businesses purchased more than $60,000 in restaurant gift cards.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The staff at Gibbons Ford in Dickson City called on their competitors, other car dealerships in Lackawanna County, for help with a holiday project.

"Fortunately or unfortunately, we are all competitors every day of the week, but at the end of the day, it's all about your community. It's about what you can help each other do," said general manager Darryl Jayne.

The auto industry dealt with COVID shutdowns earlier this year, so Jayne said they can sympathize with restaurants and bars that are still seeing restrictions to their business.

Gibbons Ford employees called friends at other dealerships, who then called their friends, and so on.

Together, about two dozen businesses bought more than $60,000 in gift certificates from bars and restaurants in Lackawanna County.

"I didn't think the amount was going to be anywhere close to that. But I think what I was most impressed with was how quickly the entire group said, 'absolutely, we're in, it's a great idea, let us know what your need us to do,'" Jayne added.

Bars and restaurants are shut down to indoor dining until January 4th. Some restaurant owners say they're also getting hit because would-be customers aren't Christmas shopping as much. So, they're losing out on that foot traffic, too.

"It's been slow, you know, it's been slow. It's tough, but we're getting through it," said Joe Kotowski, owner of Cangiano's in Dickson City.

Cangiano's sold $1,000 in gift cards to Gibbons Ford. The owner told Newswatch 16 it will help him stay afloat through the current restrictions.

"I think it's going to be great because that's going to get people in here using those gift cards, and they're going to spend more than the gift card, and that's going to help out a lot," Kotowski added.