Big demand for Lackawanna County business grants

Applications for grants were made available at 9:00 a.m. Monday and the website crashed just minutes later after receiving thousands of hits.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County officials have decided to redirect some economic development money to businesses shut down during the pandemic.

County officials say the traffic to the website only speaks to the need out there.

The website to apply for one of these new grants saw 10,000 hits first thing Monday morning.

The site is back up and running and the county is taking applications for a few different types of grants.

Jenn Ligi went from hairstylist to homeschool teacher back in March when the governor's orders shuttered her salon, Jenn-A-Snippers, on East Drinker Street in Dunmore.

She doesn't know when she will be able to reopen, so on the advice of her landlord, she turned to Lackawanna County for some help.

"I know to somebody, $2,500 wouldn't be a lot, but it would be a game-changer for me," Ligi said.

Last week, county officials announced a plan to redirect $250,000 in economic development funds and give out grants of $2,500 to 100 businesses affected by the pandemic.

Ligi wasn't alone when she logged on as soon as the downloadable application became available.

"I was probably on there at 2 after 9 trying to get on, and it was down. I continued, I did get on there, but I didn't know where to click. It was very confusing."

County officials say the traffic to the website crashed the application site.

It is now back up and running, and business owners can download applications for the new business relief grants and well as two other existing grant programs.

Ligi says any amount of extra money will help her stay afloat.

"Honestly, it would make a big difference. I'm not a big company, I have a small little salon. It would help pay my bills, it would give me some breathing room. It wouldn't be so much stress on me. I'm doing what I can do, you know, without taking out loans or what," Ligi added.