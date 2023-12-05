Business is bustling for florists before Mother's Day

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison stopped by one flower shop in Scranton where flowers were flying out the door.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mother's Day is one of the busiest weekends for florists, and on top of the holiday, there are other events keeping employees hard at work.

Buckets of flowers filled the room inside McCarthy Flowers on North Main Avenue in Scranton, and customers lined up to pick up bouquets for the special lady in their lives.

Employees say the rush is nonstop because Mother's Day is the busiest holiday of the year.

"Just getting the orders in and then getting the deliveries out. Other than that, we're pretty ready," Rachel Burnis said.

As the phones continued to ring, employees organized all the roses, lilies, and more. Burnis says these flowers are some of the staples for the perfect bouquet for mom.

"Spring, cheerful—just any kind of pretty flowers for mom is always a good thing."

Besides Mother's Day, there are also proms, weddings, and other events in the area that keep things extra busy.

Many arrangements were lined up and ready for delivery as employees put on the last-minute touches of bows and cards.

Burnis says they put in a lot of time and effort ahead of Mother's Day, and there's still so much more to be done.

"Lots of flowers, lots of deliveries. We'll be here all weekend, and we're ready for anyone that wants to get any of their moms some flowers."

The folks at McCarthy Flowers say they will be open through the weekend for any last-minute shoppers.