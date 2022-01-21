Business in Scranton reopens after fire

A popular bar and restaurant in Scranton is back open just weeks after a fire closed it, on one of the busiest nights of the year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Music is playing and beer is being poured.

All is right again inside the V Spot along Providence Road in Scranton.

"Oh, I love it here," said Jenneca Samkonis, Plains.

The bar and restaurant was forced to close on one of the busiest nights New Year's Eve.

The second story of the building accidentally caught fire while being repaired for minor leaks.

"I cried on the way here from work because someone told me it had burned down. Then I got here and it was okay but yeah, yeah it was really sad," said Ryan Cornelius, Scranton.

Originally, the business owner thought it would be some time before he'd be able to allow customers back in.

But thanks to community support and fundraisers, the place was able to get back up and running weeks ahead of schedule.

Customers are happy their help paid off.

"We went to the benefit and everyone was there. Everyone was being supportive, giving donations. It was great," said Samkonis.

Workers at the V Spot tell us they are completely overwhelmed with all of the community support but most importantly, they are happy to be back.

One patron set up a GoFundMe for employees while they were down and out.

Bobby Ruddy is a long-time bartender here.

He says a difficult time Was made easier with all of the support.

"We are just super grateful you know for everyone in the community and for everyone who patronizes us here," said Bobby Ruddy, Bartender.

The V Spot has live entertainment lined up all weekend.